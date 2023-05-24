Authorities in Ohio are still searching for one of two escaped inmates who killed two people in 2016.

Officials discovered Bradley Gillespie, 50, and James Lee, 47, were missing from the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima on Tuesday, Ohio's Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The two men were last seen on prison surveillance footage Monday morning.

Lee was captured in Kentucky early Wednesday. Gillespie remains at large.

Gillespie was found guilty in the 2016 killings of Frank Tracy, Jr., 47, and 21-year-old Hannah Fisher. Tracy was initially considered a suspect in Fisher's killing. He was found dead on Feb. 9, 2016, in a cemetery a month after Fisher was found.

Investigators determined both victims had been shot in the head inside a 2016 red Jeep.

Lee has been in prison since 2021 for burglary and safecracking.

A $21,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Gillespie's capture. Tips can be called in to (419) 423-1414.

The ODRC is conducting an internal investigation to determine how the two men escaped.