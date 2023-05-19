The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Two Incidents of Gunfire at Southern Border, Officials Say

    The shots came in one incident as agents were helping an injured 4-year-old.

    Luke Funk
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    Border patrol agents reported two recent incidents where guns were fired near them at the U.S.-Mexico border.

    San Diego Sector Border Patrol said the most recent incident occurred just yards north of the border just after 9 p.m. on Monday.

    The situation occurred when a 4-year-old boy was dropped from the primary border barrier into the U.S. about a half-mile east of the San Isidro port of entry, officials said in a news release. As agents were giving first aid to the boy, the gunfire began.  The shots appeared to be coming from the Mexican side of the border.

    Agents reported hearing both the impact and ricochet of bullets off of the secondary border barrier just north of them.

    With emergency medical services, the San Diego Fire Department, and the child still on the scene, agents directed everyone in the area to cover. 

    A Border Patrol helicopter responded to provide air cover along with a ground team. 

    This incident took place just two days after another reported shooting by Border Patrol agents patrolling in the San Ysidro Mountains.

    Just after 8:30 p.m. on May 13, a Border Patrol supervisor notified dispatch that he was taking gunfire.

    Aircraft responded and saw several people in the area, just south of the border.

    Remote surveillance camera operators also observed several individuals in the same location. One appeared to be carrying a rifle. 

    "Border violence is a significant threat,” said SDC Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke. “We are taking these events very seriously."

    The U.S. and Mexico are investigating to identify the source of the gunfire.

