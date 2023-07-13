Two Houston-Area Ponds Ringed with Dead Fish: Vultures Circling, Neighbors Furious

Dead fish have washed ashore in not just one, but two, community ponds in residential neighborhoods north of Houston just days apart this week.

Residents in the city of Magnolia are complaining of the rotting smell of the fish that has drawn circling vultures. At least one neighbor has broken out in hives, which she says was triggered by a fish allergy.

The Durango Creek subdivision is nestled next to a usually picturesque pond where dead fish began surfacing on Monday.

Residents believe the fish and other animals are dying because of of a possible sewage overflow.

“It's sewage and rotten fish," Durango Creek resident Evan Young complained about his community to KHOU.

“Just utter smell of decay," Young said. "And it's potent.”

A few hundred yards away residents in the Forest Crossing subdivision experienced the same problem on Wednesday.

"This looks like a night and day difference between yesterday and today," said Forest Crossing resident Rachel Prince.

Karen Ladd is a Forest Crossing resident who has a fish allergy that has been triggered.

“I have broken out in a rash, and I've had this reaction before," Ladd said. "So I know that is because the fish are dying.”

Vultures have been circling the ponds to pick apart the fish in a macabre feast, KHOU stated.

Residents from both neighborhoods began looking for answers by first contacting their homeowner associations (HOA), which confirmed there has been sewage leaking into the streets.

Residents have also reached out to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), Texas Parks and Wildlife and other organizations.

"Someone needs to take accountability," said Durango Creek resident Robin Martin, who added, “Finding the right people that are going to come out and do something about it. It needs to be cleaned out. It needs to be restocked.”

Martin said the pond isn’t just for people to enjoy on a hot summer day in Texas.

“It's not just a human community. We have an animal community. And we don't want to see all of that die off by drinking this water,” he said.

TCEQ is testing the water quality at both ponds to determine what’s killing the fish. The cleaning and restocking of the ponds is the responsibility of the individual HOAs, the TCEQ said.