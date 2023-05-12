Two Fathers Missing for Months Found Dead on Georgia Farmland
The bodies of two best friends and business partners were discovered two months after they disappeared.
More than two months after they disappeared, the remains of two men have been recovered in Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia — and investigators are handling their deaths as homicides.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the body of Jason Salter, 39, on April 15. On May 4, a second body was positively identified as Salter's best friend and business partner, 35-year-old Kenny Guerra.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist the Hapeville and East Point Police Departments on the double-homicide case.
According to a statement from the GBI, the men were last seen on February 25 in East Point, and were reported missing soon after.
WSB-TV reported that the two men were both fathers and owned Rockstar Lifestyle Print Shop in South Fulton County.
The bodies were discovered on farmland some 25 miles from where they were last seen.
Friends told WSB-TV Salter's car was recovered from the parking lot of a Family Dollar and Guerra's vehicle was found at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.
Anyone with any information pertinent to this investigation is urged to call the GBI at 770-388-5019.
Anonymous tips may can be submitted by either calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), or heading to the GBI's online tips submission site.
