Two Experienced Free Divers Found Dead Off Hawaii Coast

Rescue teams have located the bodies of two experienced free divers who went missing while diving off the coast of Oahu early Sunday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said.



Now authorities are working to piece together how brothers-in-law Raymond Tudela, 32, and Rupert Babauta, 28, who had been diving off the North Shore, known for its colossal waves, might have drowned. The men worked together at an auto dealership in Oahu, and were reportedly spear fishing just before they disappeared, Hawaii News Now reported.



Firefighters responded at around 3:40 a.m. to reports that the pair had been missing for several hours off Velzyland Beach. More than a dozen rescue personnel arrived and set up a landing area at a nearby high school for air operations.



Rescuers spotted a dive light, a special light that helps scuba divers see underwater, shining about 150 feet off of the shoreline. They pulled out an unresponsive diver and brought him to shore.



A scuba team then found the second diver at around 6:45 a.m. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

“They were just getting their life started,” Jerry Romano, the owner of the dealership where the men worked, told Hawaii News Now. “They both had two beautiful families, four children in one and two children in the other, and that’s six children now fatherless, and it just breaks my heart.”



An autopsy will be performed on the men's bodies, and the Honolulu Police Department will launch an investigation, although no foul play is suspected in the deaths.



A GoFundMe for the divers' families has so far raised over $10,000.