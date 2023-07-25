Two Elderly Asian Women Victims of Unprovoked Attacks in San Francisco

Two Asian women in their 80s were the victims of unprovoked attacks in downtown San Francisco this month, weeks after a 63-year-old Chinese-American woman died after she was pushed to the ground, the San Francisco Standard reported.
In the most recent incident, a woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, including internal bleeding, after being thrown and kicked to the ground.
A witness helped detain the suspect until officers arrived at the scene, according to The San Francisco Standard. The suspect was identified as James Lee Ramsey, the DA told the news outlet, and charges against him are pending.
A week earlier, a 86-year-old woman was pushed to the ground in a similar unprovoked attack, the San Francisco Police Department said. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.
- Suspect in San Francisco Beating of Elderly Asian Woman Was on Probation For Different Unprovoked Assault
- 3 Elderly Women Were Killed in New Mexico Shooting, Farmington Police Say
- San Diego Overtakes San Francisco on New List of Cities With Most Expensive Rents
- San Francisco Hotel Market Continues to Waver
- Can It Get Any Worse for San Francisco?
The incidents were first reported by Wind Newspaper, a publication that reports in both English and Chinese. The unidentified victim reportedly suffered a broken hip, and her attacker was described as a white man around the age of 30.
The two attacks come after a fatal shoving earlier this month. A 63-year-old Chinese American woman died after being shoved and hitting her head on the ground, SFist reported. The incident was first ruled as an accident but was declared a hate crime after further investigation.
According to data compiled by the San Francisco Police Department, those who identify as AAPI constitute 11% of assault victims citywide and 25% of elder abuse victims— the highest percentage among all racial groups.
Hate crime data from across the country, collected by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism in 2022, found that anti-Asian crimes rose by 339% in 2021 compared with 2020.
Crimes against East Asian individuals, specifically seniors, have been on a rise since the start of the pandemic in 2020. San Francisco reported the highest increase in attacks against the AAPI community the city has ever seen in 2022 with an increase of 567% from the previous year.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- NYPD Slams Kid’s Head through Taxi Window During Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Giveaway RiotNews
- Texas Mom Successfully Enrolls Three Daughters in College Before the Age of 15News