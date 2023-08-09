Two military drones were shot down when they approached Moscow Wednesday morning as small attacks on the Russian capital become commonplace amid the wider Ukraine war.



The drones approached Moscow from the southwest and the south, and were shot down 14 minutes apart, officials said.

"Two combat drones tried to enter the city. Both were shot down by the air defense system. One was downed near Domodedovo, and the other near the Minsk motorway," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram.

There were no casualties and no damage in the city, state news agency TASS reported.

Russian Telegram news channel Shot posted surveillance video showing the night sky as it briefly lit up with a sharp crack heard in the background, followed by an explosion.

Ukrainian drones struck the IQ-Quarter office and residential complex during an attack on July 30. The complex, which houses offices of two government ministries, was hit again on Aug. 1.