2 Drones Shot Down En Route to Moscow as Ukrainian Oil Depot is Hit
Russia said it jammed the signals of 11 drones headed for Crimea
Ukrainian drones were downed while approaching Moscow for the second night in a row, as a “massive” Russian attack destroyed an oil depot in western Ukraine on Thursday, officials said.
It was a busy night in the drone war, 533 days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that two drones flying toward the capital were downed before dawn by Russian air defenses.
“At night, at about four o'clock in the morning, air defense shot down two strike UAVs flying towards the city,” Sobyanin said on Telegram.
One of the aircraft was downed in the Kaluga region, 80 miles southwest of the capital, and the other was shot down on the city’s central ring road, the mayor said.
Two Ukrainian drones also were shot down approaching Moscow early Wednesday morning, officials said. No damage was reported in either attack.
In Dubno, in western Ukraine, a Russian drone attack destroyed an oil depot overnight. The depot continued to burn well into daylight hours.
“At night, the Rivne region suffered a massive attack by drones,” governor Vitaliy Koval said in a video message recorded in front of the burning storage tanks. “Unfortunately, the destroyed oil depot in Dubno district.”
- Russia Says a Ukrainian Drone Was Shot Down Outside Moscow
- 2 Drones Shot Down Over Moscow
- Russia Says It Shot Down a Moscow-Bound Drone Swarm
- Ukrainian Drones Hit Moscow and Crimea After Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vows Revenge for Odesa Strikes
- Ukrainian Attack Drones Downed Over Moscow; Russia Says There Were No Casualties in Mission
- Moscow Hit By Drone Strikes in Rare Attack
There were no injuries, he said.
Koval said there also were no signs of dangerous chemicals or radiation, and no need for locals to evacuate. Forty-five firefighters were working to suppress the blaze, he said.
Of the ten Russian drones launched against Ukrainian targets overnight, seven were shot down, the air force said.
Meanwhile, on the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula, officials said they had downed 11 Ukrainian drones attacking the main city of Sevastopol, home to an important naval base.
Russia’s defense ministry said the drones were hit by "electronic warfare equipment" and crashed into the Black Sea before reaching the city.
