Two Die After Swim Portion of Grueling Ironman Race - The Messenger
Two Die After Swim Portion of Grueling Ironman Race

'You have blood on your hands' one person said in criticizing the decision to run the event in rough seas

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
An investigation was planned after two triathletes died in rough waters at an Ironman event in Ireland on Sunday.

The swim portion of the Ironman 70.3 Ireland took place in the Celtic Sea near the city of Cork. The full-distance Ironman competition had already been shortened due to conditions in the water of the course.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of two race participants,” the Ironman company said in a statement.  “Safety personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognizing the athletes were in need of assistance.”

The victims were identified as 64-year-old Ivan Chittenden from Toronto in Canada, and Brendan Wall of the UK, in his mid-40s, Irish broadcaster RTE reported.

The race had been moved from Saturday due to flooding and debris on the bike portion of the course.

A video of the start of the race showed racers struggling to get into the sea and large waves crashing into them.

People criticized the event organizers for proceeding with the swim portion due to the rough conditions.

“You guys are a disgrace to give the go ahead for that swim,” Justin Foley wrote on the event’s Facebook page.

“You have blood on your hands for allowing this swim to happen. You should never be allowed to host an event again,” Cyclismo Maximus wrote.

“So so thankful my good friend made it through the swim. A very questionable decision to let it go ahead when strong competent swimmers were worried for their safety,” Sam Linton wrote.

Conditions were rough on the Celtic Sea ahead of the triathlon that ended with two deaths.Ironman 70.3 via Facbook

“The sight of swimmers battling that water will haunt me forever. My thoughts and prayers go out to those two brave men who lost their lives,” Karen Hopkins wrote.

Erin Gamble says she was one of the competitors and “called for help out of the water and “I have never felt so scared.”

Cork County Council, the main sponsor of the race, released a statement saying: “Our deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of the athletes at this incredibly difficult time.”

The half Ironman triathlon consisted of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run.

An investigation into the incident was planned, authorities said.

