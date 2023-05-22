Two Dead in Shooting Just Outside Disneyland
Both victims are believed to have been involved in a large fight that broke out in the parking garage just before the shooting.
Two men were killed in an apparent shooting at a bustling shopping center near Disneyland over the weekend, Los Angeles station KTLA reported.
Responding at around 2:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire, police in Anaheim, California discovered one man dead inside the parking garage of the sprawling GardenWalk shopping area, about a five-minute walk from the Disneyland entrance.
Officers then found a second victim lying on the ground outside of the garage. Witnesses said they believed he was struck by a car, but it was unclear whether he was also wounded by gunfire, the Orange County Register reported. The unnamed victim was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.
Both men, estimated to be in their twenties or thirties, are believed to have been involved in a large fight that broke out in the parking garage just before the shooting.
Authorities have not yet named any suspects but said they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.
