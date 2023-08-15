Two Americans Found Sleeping Atop Eiffel Tower After Night of Drinking
Duo sleeps it off inside restricted area between monument's second and third viewing levels
A pair of American tourists found a cozy spot to sleep off a night of heavy drinking atop the Eiffel Tower in Paris Monday morning, AFP reported.
The duo had purchased tickets to scale the monument at 10:40 p.m. the night before, but on their way down, they hopped several security fences, finding a nice view between the landmark's second and third viewing levels — an area typically reserved only for workers.
The duo "appear to have got stuck because of how drunk they were," prosecutors told AFP.
Security guards discovered the men as they prepared for the monument's 9 a.m. opening. The men were rescued by a specialist unit of firefighters and promptly taken in for questioning at a police station in Paris' seventh district.
The public had to wait an extra hour before they could access the monument as workers retrieved the trapped Americans.
The landmark had to be evacuated over the weekend because of two separate bomb threats. The incidents appear to be unrelated.
