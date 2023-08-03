Two American Military Veterans Killed Fighting in Ukraine

Two U.S. military veterans have been killed fighting Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, the latest casualties among a group of several hundred - perhaps thousands - of Americans who have volunteered to fight alongside Ukrainian forces since the February 2022 Russian invasion.

Andrew Irvin Webber, a former U.S. Army officer and graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and Lance Lawrence, a former U.S. Marine infantryman, died in a Ukrainian-run operation on July 29, in Pervomaiske, in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, according to those who served with the U.S. military veterans and Ivan Hodes, a family friend who graduated from West Point with Webber.

Ryan O’Leary, who has fought with the Ukrainians and knew Lawrence, said Lawrence died from wounds suffered while providing Ukrainian forces with cover fire when they came under Russian attack. O’Leary said Webber was killed during the same operation.

Webber’s family was informed of his death by the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv Hodes told The Messenger. The family issued a statement Thursday to Task & Purpose, a military news publication, which first reported the news.

“His incredible compassion, friendships spanning the globe, and high wit, did not allow him to turn a blind eye to human suffering,” the statement says. “He would use his resources as a West Point graduate, Northwestern Law School Doctorate, and his immense knowledge of history, culture, and language to protect others at the cost of his own life.”

Webber, 40, nicknamed “Dubs,” was a member of Ukraine’s 59th Motorized Brigade. It is not known whether Lawrence served with the same brigade.

U.S. Army officer Andrew Webber (left), and U.S. Marine Lance Lawrence (right), were killed on July 29 while fighting in Ukraine. Photos courtesy of Webber family GoFundMe campaign and Ryan O’Leary

Lawrence was a U.S. Marine who had served as a machine gunner with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, an infantry unit based at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He served in the military from August 2013 to November 2016, and had deployed to the Mediterranean Sea in 2015, according to an email message sent by the U.S. Marine Corps to The Messenger. Lawrence rotated out of the service at the rank of private first class.

Webber graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 2005, with a group dubbed “The Class of 9/11” because its cadets had arrived at West Point just weeks after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Ironically, 911 cadets graduated from the 2005 class, according to the Associated Press.

Heather J. Hagan, a U.S. Army spokeswoman, told The Messenger by email that Webber served as both a chemical and infantry officer at different points in his career. He deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan and is a recipient of the Bronze Star medal and Purple Heart.

After rotating out of the U.S. Army at the rank of captain, Webber enrolled and graduated from Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law and joined Foster Garvey, a law firm in Washington, DC. A Go Fund Me page set up two days ago asked for $25,000 for his family. The page has raised more than $28,000.

Webber leaves behind a wife and two children, his youngest having just turned one, according to Hodes.

“He saw, I think, the moral stakes in Ukraine,” Hodes told The Messenger. “He told me that he didn’t have any illusions about this, but that he felt called. Like it was the right thing to do. For him, it wouldn’t be enough to send money [to Ukraine] or send care packages. If you’re going to support a cause, it’s all or nothing.”

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the State Department has repeatedly advised American citizens against travel to the region, often adding additional warnings that the U.S. cannot guarantee assistance to Americans injured in the country. At least 16 Americans have died in Ukraine since February 2022.

“[Webber] was aware of the risks when he went over there. And I think it was just the logical conclusion for him that if you support this cause in Ukraine, then you have to go over there and fight, and maybe die," said Hodes.

In their statement, Webber’s family said that “Andrew hailed from Pacific County, Washington, but has since traveled the world. He could not help but to make lifelong friends with nearly everyone he encountered. Andrew would say his greatest adventure was the role of husband and father and we ask that you pray for his beloved wife and young children.”