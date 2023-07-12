Two Alabama Firefighters Shot in Possible ‘Targeted Attack,’ Police Say

Two firefighters in Birmingham, Alabama were seriously injured when they were shot in what authorities believe may have been a "targeted attack" on Wednesday morning, police said.

The shots rang out just before 8:30 a.m. at the city's Fire Station 9 on 27th Street North, according to Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurman.

The two firefighters, who are both male, were brought to a local hospital, he said. A third firefighter was also working at the firehouse at the time of the attack but was uninjured, Thurman told reporters.

Additional details of the conditions of the two injured men were unknown later Wednesday morning, he said.

Investigators were working to identify a possible suspect or suspects and a motive, but Thurman said authorities "feel like it may be a targeted attack."

"It is extremely unusual for someone to come target one of our fire stations," he said.

At the time of the shootings, the station's bay door was open and the firefighters were completing their "routine morning checks on the fire engine, their equipment, things of that nature," Thurman said.

The station's garage doors are often left open for members of the public to receive blood pressure checks and other medical treatment, Thurman said. Sometimes people bring their children to get a look at the trucks up close, he said.

The notion the two firefighters were targeted is "extremely troubling," Thurman said.

"Our firefighters are there to protect and aid and rescue our citizens, and to see them critically injured it's just very troubling [and] disheartening, that that would happen in our community," he said.

Thurman said he does not think the community at large is currently in danger.