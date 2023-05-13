Twitter Overrun With Graphic Videos of Animal Torture

A video of a kitten appearing to be killed by being put inside a blender and other graphic animal abuse videos, have been circulating on Twitter, according to NBC News reporting.
The social media site’s top search suggestions after typing “cat” were “cat in blender” on Thursday, according to NBC News.
The former head of trust and safety at Twitter, Yoel Roth, told NBC News that he thinks Twitter took away the safeguards meant to prevent autocomplete issues like that.
“There is an extensive, well-built and maintained list of things that filtered type-ahead search, and a lot of it was constructed with wildcards and regular expressions,” Roth told NBC News. Both human and automatic moderation were used to prevent gore and death content from appearing in search suggestions, Roth said to NBC News.
The autocompleted searches for both “dog” and “cat” surfaced animal abuse videos on Thursday, according to NBC News. Twitter was contacted by NBC News, but did not respond, though autocomplete suggestions were turned off on Friday, the news agency said.
