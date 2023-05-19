Twitter Exec Says He Quit After Musk Team Ordered ‘Dangerous’ Locks for Office Bedrooms

A top Twitter manager was "forced to resign" from the company after he refused orders from Elon Musk's transition team to install dangerous, illegal locks on office bedrooms at the headquarters, according to a lawsuit filed this week against Musk and Twitter's holding company.

Plaintiff Joseph Killian, Twitter's former global head of construction design, was "repeatedly and specifically directed to violate California's building codes in ways that potentially put Tweep [Twitter workers'] lives at risk ... in rooms Musk wanted for Tweeps he would be pushing to work through the night," states the suit.

CNBC, citing government records, reported Friday that the city of San Francisco has launched an investigation into possible building code violations by Musk and the holding company in the wake of the lawsuit revelations.

The locks Killian was ordered to install wouldn't automatically open when the building's fire suppression system was activated, which is a violation of California building codes, according to the complaint, which was filed Tuesday by six former employees in Delaware.

Killian was also "repeatedly told that compliant locks were too expensive and

instructed to immediately install cheaper locks that were not compliant with life safety and egress codes," the suit states.

He protested that the locks would put lives at risk in the event of

an earthquake or fire, according to the lawsuit.

In addition, Killian was allegedly instructed not to tell city inspectors about the changes.

The Musk team also told Killian to install space heaters in the rooms and carry out non-compliant electrical work, both additional fire hazards, according to the lawsuit.

The locks were installed after Killian quit, according to the lawsuit.

Twitter did not respond to a request to comment on the suit.

Musk slashed the staff at Twitter after he purchased the company last year.

He ordered those remaining that they would be expected to work at least 80 hours a week, and many were forced to spend nights at the San Francisco headquarters if they hoped to keep their jobs.

According to the lawsuit, X Corp. directed employees to transform space into “hotel rooms,” while allegedly lying to city inspectors and the building landlord that they were just “temporary rest spaces.”