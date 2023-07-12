Twitter Employees Admit to Using Threads, Say It’s ‘Better’: Report

Meta's new Twitter competitor Threads has gained at least some fans within Twitter, with some Twitter employees claiming the insurgent platform is simply a better product, according to The Daily Beast.

“I’m going to get fired for this, but I work at Twitter right now and have never really used it. Threads is just better,” a current staffer wrote on Threads last week, per the Beast. “Here’s to a new world!”

Another user complimented the app’s accessible and easy registration process, posting: “[Not gonna lie] the signup flow was really nice.”

These two employees are not alone. Using LinkedIn, the Daily Beast was able to find at least 31 current Twitter staffers who are active on Threads.

Twitter employs approximately 1,500 people, Musk said in April, down from about 8,000 when he took over.

While some may be there to scout out the competition, others seemingly made fun of their employer, with one posting: “somebody check up on elon. he’s not taking this well.”

Last week, Musk sent a cease and desist letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, accusing the company formerly known as Facebook of “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property,” accusing Zuckerberg of “cheating” to build a “copycat” platform and hiring ex-Twitter employees, many of whom were laid off by Musk himself.

Those employees he claimed “had and continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information.”

In a statement obtained by Semafor, a Meta spokesperson denied all allegations: “No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing.”

According to CNBC, within 48 hours of Threads' launch, Twitter’s web traffic tanked 5% compared to the week before.

“70 million sign ups on Threads as of this morning. Way beyond our expectations,” Zuckerberg wrote on Threads Friday. By Monday the app had surpassed 100 million users, making it arguably the fastest-growing consumer product in history.

