Twitter Blue Subscribers Can Now Post Full-Length Videos up to Two Hours Long

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that Twitter Blue subscribers can now upload videos up to two hours long onto the platform.
However, it remains unclear how Twitter will enforce copyright infringement now that many full-length films can be uploaded.
"F*** it. Shrek the Third." replied one subscriber, who attached the entire 2007 film to Musk's post.
In order for videos to upload successfully, they cannot exceed 8 GB. This limit was last expanded in December, allowing paid subscribers to upload hour-long videos onto the site.
Twitter Blue currently costs $8 per month or $84 per year, or $11 per month or $115 a year on mobile devices. It gives users early access to new features, including longer tweets and text formatting. The paid option also grants most subscribers a blue checkmark, which was previously reserved for prominent celebrities, politicians, and organizations to help distinguish them from fraudulent accounts.
While other sites use ads throughout their videos to generate revenue, it appears that Twitter will allow users to watch videos ad-free.
