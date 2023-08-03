Twin Red Panda Cubs Offer ‘Double Hope’ for the Endangered Species, Zookeepers Say

One-month-old baby red pandas are now opening their eyes for the first time at a zoo in England, offering fresh hope for their species.

Staff at Whipsnade Zoo, just north of London, welcomed the twins at the end of June but only announced their births on Wednesday.

The yet-unnamed pair weighed around 113 grams or 3.9 ounces at birth, approximately the weight of a banana, and are being "expertly" cared for by first-time parents Ruby and Nilo.

“We suspected Ruby was pregnant and wanted to do everything we could to make her first experience as a mum a smooth one, so we were ecstatic when we spotted her curled up in one of the nesting boxes we had prepared, using her bushy red tail to keep the two cubs warm," Zookeeper Grant Timberlake said.

“Ruby has been doing an incredible job feeding and caring for the twins, so we’re leaving the family to bond together, only checking in on them when she pops outside to eat.”

Keepers said the babies won't be seen by visitors for another month when they are able to venture outside.

“Red pandas can be difficult to spot due to their shy nature, their nocturnal habits, and the fact that they spend most of their time up trees - or in this case, snuggled up inside a tree stump," Timberlake added.

"We might not see much of Ruby and Nilo’s babies for the first couple of months of their lives, but they’ll be worth the wait when they come outside and start to explore. And in the meantime, we have these incredible pictures, charting their start to life.”

Red panda cubs at the Whipsnade Zoo in England. Whipsnade Zoo

The cubs will have their first vet check at eight weeks, when their sex will be revealed and they can be officially named.

The Zoological Society of London, which runs Whipsnade, said the births are of international significance.

“These twin cubs give us double hope for the species, as they were born as part of an important European breeding programme for endangered red pandas, designed to keep a healthy and genetically diverse back-up population safe in conservation zoos - while we tackle the issues they’re facing in the wild," Timberlake continued.

“Red pandas hail from the Himalayan mountains of Nepal, Myanmar, and India, as well as forests in Western China, where they are threatened by habitat loss, a decline in their main food source - bamboo - as well as poaching for the illegal pet, meat, and medicine trade.”

The World Wildlife Fund estimates there are fewer than 10,000 red pandas in existence now and classifies the species as endangered. It says the animals are killed when they get caught in traps meant for wild pigs and deer, or are poached for their pelts in China and Myanmar.

ZSL is working with the Terai Arc Landscape, which spans Nepal and India, to train hundreds of rangers and help prevent the illegal wildlife trade of animals including the red panda, as well as Asian elephants and Bengal tigers.