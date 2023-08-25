Twin Fawns Saved by Police Fighting for Their Lives With Community’s Help

A mother deer aided by law enforcement officials in Kentucky while she was giving birth to twins in the wild has sadly passed away, but the community is fighting to keep her newborns alive.

Animal control officers earlier this week rushed to the backyard of a home in Bowling Greene after residents reported a deer had been lying there for days, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

The officers, realizing the deer was in labor, turned midwives and assisted in the birth of the twin fawns.

The three animals were then quickly transported to the nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation center “Wild 4 Lyfe.”

But the mother, sadly, died, the center revealed on social media.

"I have the deer that were on the news yesterday. Unfortunately, mama didn’t make it despite my efforts to save her," posted Lori Dawson, the head of the nonprofit center.

Dawson later told People Magazine that she thinks the mother deer was very small and possibly too young to have been pregnant. She had also been lying in the punishing Kentucky summer heat for two days, Dawson noted.

As for the twins, a girl and a boy, Dawson has named them Jack and Jill, she wrote.

"They are very small and fawns are very fragile. Fawns are normally born late May or early June. I am praying they both make it,” she added.

In another Facebook post, Dawson requested goat’s milk and then added an update that after an outpouring of offers for support she was able to procure some for the fawns.

One of the newborns is reportedly thriving while the other is not eating as much. But Dawson says she has hope for them both.