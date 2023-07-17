Twice as Nice: Michigan Senior Hikes from Vermont to North Dakota Again

A 75-year-old Michigan woman hiked all the way from Vermont to North Dakota — twice. Joan Young has been a fan of the outdoors since she was a child, WXIA reported.

"I was very interested in the outdoors as a child. I belonged to the Girl Scouts, I lived in the country, and really enjoyed doing outdoor activities," she said.

She rekindled her passion for the outdoors after her kids grew up. She and her friend began backpacking.

"My best friend and I decided that we would try some backpacking, and see if we still liked it. So we hunted around and found some equipment that was pretty old, but still worked," she said. "And we did a three-day backpacking trip on the North Country Trail, which I had recently discovered. And we decided we still liked that activity a lot. So we began doing a hike every summer. And it took about three years before I decided that I really wanted to hike the whole North Country trail."

Spanning a distance of 4,800 miles, the North Country trail passes through eight states: Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and North Dakota.

The first time she completed the trail was 13 years ago. She’s wanted to do it again ever since.

She set out to redo the trail in December 2021, with the goal of finishing around the same time the next year. But she had health issues and the trail itself got covered in heavy snow throughout the year, making the hike difficult to complete within the span of a year.

Joan Young Courtesy of Joan Young

"It’s a mental challenge,” Young said.

But since December 2021, she’s been slowly making the hike, and in June, she finally finished it again.

"I hiked my last six miles into Timber Creek on June 18th. So it was 18 months and 18 days," she said.