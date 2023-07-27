Twentysomethings Fall Down the Stairs Almost as Often as Babies, Elderly: Study

Stairs can be tricky and treacherous, even if you're a spry twentysomething with cat-like reflexes.
While adults over the age of 85 and children under the age of 3 represent the two age groups most commonly injured from a fall down the stairs, the next group's comprised of young adults in their 20s.
A new study analyzing the risks that young men and women take while traversing stairs discovered more than 69% of those surveilled by researchers at Purdue University exhibited two or more risky behaviors associated with falls.
Approximately 80% of the women fell into this category, compared to 62% of men. The study also revealed women seem less likely to use a handrail and more likely to be carrying objects while using stairs.
The researchers used hidden cameras to record more than 2,400 students walking down short and long staircases on Purdue's campus.
They looked for the subjects to exhibit eight behaviors putting them at greater risk of a fall: type of footwear, handrail use, looking at one's feet, using an electronic device, skipping steps, placing hands in pockets, talking while walking, and carrying objects while walking.
Neglecting to look at one's feet while walking was a particular indicator of fall risk, said Shirley Rietdyk, a professor of kinesiology at Purdue University who conducted the study.
Rietdyk theorizes that twentysomethings fall into the third category of age groups mostly likely to be injured in a fall down the stairs because they are using staircases and stairwells more.
