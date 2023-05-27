Twelve People Absolved of Colonial-Era Witchcraft Convictions

Twelve people who were convicted of witchcraft in colonial Connecticut — leading to the executions of 11 of them — were formally absolved in a vote by state lawmakers, ending a long-running effort by descendants and historians to clear their names.

By a vote of 33-1, state senators on Thursday passed a resolution apologizing for the “miscarriage of justice” carried out nearly four centuries ago.

“We are grateful to descendants, advocates, historians, legislators of both parties and many others who made this official resolution possible,” the Connecticut Witch Trial Exoneration Project said in a statement.

“In addition, we hope that attention to this resolution which acknowledges the wrongs of witch trials in the past will bring awareness regarding deadly witch hunts still happening in many parts of the world due to fear, misogyny and superstition.”

The resolution names nine women and two men who were executed, as well as a tenth woman who was convicted but given a reprieve. Its passage came one day before the anniversary of the May 26, 1647 hanging of Alse Young in then-colonial Connecticut, the first known execution for alleged witchcraft in the American colonies.

(Credit: @CTwitchhunt on Twitter)

The measure previously passed in the state’s House of Representatives with bipartisan support. As a resolution, it does not require the governor’s signature.

“People can say we’re wasting our time this afternoon, maybe we could be doing other things,” said Republican state Sen. John Kissel, acknowledging early criticism of the legislative effort. “But I think it’s a small step to acknowledge our history and move forward together, Democrat, Republican, men and women into a brighter future.”

A fellow Republican, state Sen. Rob Sampson, cast the chamber’s lone “no” vote.

“I don’t want to see bills that rightfully or wrongfully attempt to paint America as a bad place with a bad history,” he said. “I want us to focus on where we’re going, which is a brighter and better future. And I don’t want to see anyone try and put a stain on the country that I love.”

State Sen. Saud Anwar, a Democrat, said that the resolution remains “relevant, even to this time as well,” with witch trials still happening in some parts of the world.

Connecticut’s witchcraft executions predated the more well-known witch trials in Salem, Massachusetts by decades.

An illustration of witchcraft trials in colonial Massachusetts between February 1692 and May 1693.

In recent years, other states and countries have reckoned with their histories of persecuting people — predominantly poor, single women — as witches.

In 2022, Massachusetts lawmakers formally exonerated Elizabeth Johnson Jr., who was convicted of witchcraft in 1693 and sentenced to death at the height of the Salem Witch Trials. Her death sentence was ultimately not carried out. Johnson is believed to be the last accused Salem witch to have her conviction set aside by legislators.

Also last year, Scotland’s prime minister formally apologized to the estimated 4,000 Scots accused of witchcraft between 1563 and 1736. Of those, an estimated 2,500 were executed.

With Associated Press