The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Twelve People Absolved of Colonial-Era Witchcraft Convictions

    The vote came one day before the anniversary of the first known execution for alleged witchcraft in the American colonies, dating to 1647

    Published |Updated
    Aaron Feis
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Twelve people who were convicted of witchcraft in colonial Connecticut — leading to the executions of 11 of them — were formally absolved in a vote by state lawmakers, ending a long-running effort by descendants and historians to clear their names.

    By a vote of 33-1, state senators on Thursday passed a resolution apologizing for the “miscarriage of justice” carried out nearly four centuries ago.

    “We are grateful to descendants, advocates, historians, legislators of both parties and many others who made this official resolution possible,” the Connecticut Witch Trial Exoneration Project said in a statement.

    “In addition, we hope that attention to this resolution which acknowledges the wrongs of witch trials in the past will bring awareness regarding deadly witch hunts still happening in many parts of the world due to fear, misogyny and superstition.”

    Read More

    The resolution names nine women and two men who were executed, as well as a tenth woman who was convicted but given a reprieve. Its passage came one day before the anniversary of the May 26, 1647 hanging of Alse Young in then-colonial Connecticut, the first known execution for alleged witchcraft in the American colonies.

    A board recording votes in the Connecticut state Senate on a measure to absolve colonial-era witchcraft convictions.
    (Credit: @CTwitchhunt on Twitter)

    The measure previously passed in the state’s House of Representatives with bipartisan support. As a resolution, it does not require the governor’s signature.

    “People can say we’re wasting our time this afternoon, maybe we could be doing other things,” said Republican state Sen. John Kissel, acknowledging early criticism of the legislative effort. “But I think it’s a small step to acknowledge our history and move forward together, Democrat, Republican, men and women into a brighter future.”

    A fellow Republican, state Sen. Rob Sampson, cast the chamber’s lone “no” vote.

    “I don’t want to see bills that rightfully or wrongfully attempt to paint America as a bad place with a bad history,” he said. “I want us to focus on where we’re going, which is a brighter and better future. And I don’t want to see anyone try and put a stain on the country that I love.”

    State Sen. Saud Anwar, a Democrat, said that the resolution remains “relevant, even to this time as well,” with witch trials still happening in some parts of the world.

    Connecticut’s witchcraft executions predated the more well-known witch trials in Salem, Massachusetts by decades.

    Old engraved illustration of witchcraft at Salem Village, trials were a series of hearings and prosecutions of people accused of witchcraft in colonial Massachusetts between February 1692 and May 1693
    An illustration of witchcraft trials in colonial Massachusetts between February 1692 and May 1693.

    In recent years, other states and countries have reckoned with their histories of persecuting people — predominantly poor, single women — as witches.

    In 2022, Massachusetts lawmakers formally exonerated Elizabeth Johnson Jr., who was convicted of witchcraft in 1693 and sentenced to death at the height of the Salem Witch Trials. Her death sentence was ultimately not carried out. Johnson is believed to be the last accused Salem witch to have her conviction set aside by legislators.

    Also last year, Scotland’s prime minister formally apologized to the estimated 4,000 Scots accused of witchcraft between 1563 and 1736. Of those, an estimated 2,500 were executed.

    With Associated Press

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.