Tweets Concerning Obesity Are Largely Negative, ‘Fatphobic,’ New Study Finds

New research shows the majority of Twitter posts about obesity are negative and express a weight bias also known as "fatphobia."

The findings will be presented at next week's European Congress on Obesity, set for May 17 through May 20 in Dublin, Ireland.

The analysis was conduced by researchers in Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The findings further revealed there were spikes in negative tweets about obesity "around the time of significant political events."

For example, comments concerning President Trump's weight jumped during his re-election bid. They also spiked in the summer of 2020, when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled his "Better Health" ad campaign to combat obesity, researchers found.

"Obesity can lead to serious physical, mental and social health problems and its prevalence is increasing worldwide among people of all age groups," explained researcher Dr. Jorge Correia of the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, Nutrition and Therapeutic Patient Education at the WHO Collaborating Centre at University Hospitals of Geneva.

"Understanding the public's attitudes to, and perceptions of, obesity is key to the formulation of effective health policies, prevention strategies, and treatment approaches," Correia added.

Negative tweets about obesity also climbed during COVID-19 pandemic.

The study used open-source software to download obesity-related tweets from Twitter.

"Cutting-edge AI methods were then used to perform sentiment analysis and classify the tweets into positive, negative and neutral sentiments," reads a press release announcing the findings. "Modeling techniques were used to identify the major topics being discussed."

Approximately 25,580 tweets about obesity were posted between December 2019 to December 2021.

"The sentiment analysis revealed a significantly higher percentage of tweets (72.97-percent) represented negative sentiments, followed by neutral (18.78-percent) and positive (8.25-percent)," according to the researchers.

Around 94 percent of the tweets about Trump's weight were "negative in sentiment."

Added Correia: "The negative portrayal of obesity by influential politicians and celebrities may increase stigma against people living with obesity, and also harm public health by spreading misinformation."