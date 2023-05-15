Telly, a start-up created by one of the cofounders of the free streaming platform Pluto TV, announced a 55-inch flatscreen television that will be given away to customers for free.

The catch: the 4K HDR TV comes with a second smaller screen attached that serves a constant stream of advertisements. It can’t be turned off.

Customers who sign up for the free set have to opt in to allow targeted ads on the smaller screen, which is mounted below the soundbar. It will also show sports scores, stock tickers, and other information tailored to the customer.

Telly’s chief strategist officer told GamesBeat that 80 percent of adults are already looking at a second screen when they watch TV. The company is opening the reservation queue for its first 500,000 televisions, set to ship this summer, with plans to scale to “millions” next year.

