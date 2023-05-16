A turtle strolling along a Florida highway caused a multi-vehicle collision.

In a stroke of luck, the drivers and the turtle emerged unscathed.

According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, the crash unfolded on Tuesday when a driver stopped on US-331 to avoid hitting the slow-moving reptile.

Dashcam footage from a semi-truck involved in the accident showed multiple cars attempting to avoid other stopped vehicles. The semi's driver then loses control and slams into the side of a black truck that had stopped directly in front of the turtle.

Although no serious injuries were reported, the Walton County Sheriff's Office emphasized the potential danger of evading or aiding an animal that has wandered onto a busy roadway.

"We all can do better to protect the wildlife and natural inhabitants of our great state," they wrote on Facebook. "Residents and visitors alike should marvel at the many species that call Florida home."

"Just preferably not in the middle of the road. ... We don’t advise causing a road obstruction because of a reptilian obstruction."

The sheriff's office ensured the reptile's well-being by relocating it to a pond, "where he will (hopefully) spend the rest of his days avoiding pavement of any kind."