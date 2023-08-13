Turkey Named ‘Cupid’ Enthralls Neighborhood After Surviving Arrow Impalement

A wild turkey in California is somehow still alive despite the large arrow embedded in her chest.

According to SFGATE, the injured fowl was shot with the arrow several months ago. Apparently left for dead after being impaled by a hunter’s arrow, the bird now appears to be thriving in the California community of Carmel Valley.

Local residents refer to her as "Cupid."

SFGATE shares that both those who live in the valley and animal experts in the area are amazed by Cupid’s perseverance. A spokesperson for the local chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) told the outlet “She’s a fighter.”

That spokesperson for SPCA Monterey County, Beth Brookhouser, told SFGATE that Cupid’s case is unusual, as birds who are shot rarely survive the injury.

SPCA Monterey County’s facility reportedly takes in more than 2,000 wild animals every year to care for them, Brookhouser shared, adding that they take in everything “from hummingbirds to bobcats to golden eagles to squirrels and everything in between.”

“Unfortunately, we see animals that were intentionally or unintentionally hurt by people,” Brookhouser told SFGATE. “Almost every day, we receive a call from people that an animal that got hit by a car, hurt by cats or dogs, or animals were intentionally hurt by people shooting them.”

“We are really hoping we can find the person who did this,” Brookhouser added. “We feel terrible that someone was so cruel to this bird.”

And that desire for justice for Cupid is widespread in the Carmel Valley community, SFGATE says. That sentiment is reportedly strongly shared by the man who gave Cupid her name, Guy Churchward.

The amateur wildlife photographer admits he was not the first to spot Cupid, but he is invested in tracking her down so that aid can be provided. So far, however, there have only been sightings and rumors, as the impaled fowl has proven a difficult catch.

Brookhouser reportedly added that while she too would like to capture Cupid and provide her aid, it may not be the best outcome. While the arrow wound “looks awful,” Brookhouser told SFGate, Cupid “is doing OK right now, and oftentimes capturing her could do her more harm and injure her further.”

Also, the embedded arrow has a chance of naturally falling out of Cupid, which could be considered the best possible outcome at this time.

If Cupid is ever captured, Brookhouser says that the SPCA would likely sedate her and take X-ray scans of her body to see if it was possible to remove the arrow safely with surgery. If so, then the SPCA would try to remove the arrow.

“She’s doing very, very well, and she is so mobile that can make rescue difficult to impossible,” Brookhouser said of Cupid. “The main thing is she’s staying with her flock. She’s able to fly — many people don’t realize turkeys can fly. She’s able to roost, living her life exactly like a wild turkey should except for this arrow.”