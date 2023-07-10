Turkey Drops Objection to Sweden NATO Bid

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to support Sweden’s bid for NATO membership, the alliance’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, announced on Monday. The news will likely end months of delay and wrangling over the Nordic country’s membership bid and be welcomed as a victory in both Brussels and Washington ahead of this week’s NATO summit.

Stoltenberg tweeted, after a meeting with both Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kirstersson in Vilnius, Lithuania, where the summit is to begin Tuesday, that Sweden would “forward Sweden’s accession protocol to [Turkey’s] Grand National Assembly ASAP & ensure ratification.”

Sweden announced its bid to join NATO in May 2022, along with neighboring Finland, ending centuries of traditional neutrality in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The alliance fast-tracked the membership process for the two Nordic countries–both wealthy democracies that already had close military relationships to the alliance. Finland was admitted in April of this year, but Turkey has used its veto in the consensus-based organization to block Sweden’s membership.

Turkey accuses Sweden of harboring a number of groups that it considers terrorist organizations and others it has linked to a failed coup in 2016. Swedish authorities’ unwillingness to prevent demonstrations in Stockholm by pro-Kurdish organizations and a Quran-burning protest earlier this month were also cited by the Turkish government as reasons for its objections. The Swedish government has taken some steps to distance itself from some of those Kurdish organizations, and amended its constitution in order to pass tougher anti-terror laws. Just last week a Swedish court found a man guilty of financing the outlawed Kurdistan Worker’s Party. But Erdogan still said just last week in a conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden that he did not think Sweden was ready for membership.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg poses with application documents presented by Finland's Ambassador to NATO and Sweden's Ambassador to NATO during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, on May 18, 2022. (Photo by JOHANNA GERON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) JOHANNA GERON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Just before his departure for Vilnius on Monday, Erdogan threw another curve ball by saying that he wanted to reopen the Turkey’s long-stalled bid for European Union membership as part of the package.

According to a NATO press statement, Sweden agreed to continued counterterrorism cooperation with Turkey and NATO will establish a new position of Special Coordinator for Counter-Terrorism. Sweden has also pledged to "look to maximize opportunities to increase bilateral trade and investments" with Turkey.

Hungary has also not yet agreed to back Sweden’s membership, but its government said it would move to do so after Turkey did.

The dispute had become an issue in Washington as well, with several members of congress linking approval of a proposed sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey - supported by the Biden administration - to the Turkish agreement to admit Sweden to NATO. Erdogan’s about-face on Sweden will remove one obstacle to that deal, though Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) chairman of the senate foreign relations committee, has said it’s “only part of the equation” for him and he wants to see progress from Turkey on a range of issues before agreeing to the sale. The Biden administration has reportedly been lobbying Menendez on the issue as a way to smooth the path for Sweden’s membership.

Assuming Sweden’s membership goes forward, it will be one more ironic consequence of a war that Russian President Vladimir Putin has partly justified as a response to the alliance’s expansion. In Vilnius, the members of the alliance will also be taking up the thornier issue of Ukraine’s aspirations for membership.