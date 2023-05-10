The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Tucker Carlson to Reporter: ‘I’m Fundamentally a Dick’

    The former Fox News anchor also joked that he was running for President.

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    Janos Kummer/Getty Images

    Tucker Carlson jokingly told a reporter that he was running for President before revealing he was only kidding and admitting that he is "fundamentally a dick."

    The former Fox News anchor turned Twitter content creator received a text from Business Insider's Mattathias Schwartz asking if he was running for President following his exit from Fox News.

    "Yes. Announcing Friday in New Hampshire," Carlson replied.

    Schwartz said the "earth-shaking scoop was short-lived" as Carlson revealed that he was just having a laugh.

    "Totally kidding," Carlson wrote. "Sorry. I can never control myself. I'm fundamentally a dick. My apologies."

