Tucker Carlson to Reporter: ‘I’m Fundamentally a Dick’

Tucker Carlson jokingly told a reporter that he was running for President before revealing he was only kidding and admitting that he is "fundamentally a dick."
The former Fox News anchor turned Twitter content creator received a text from Business Insider's Mattathias Schwartz asking if he was running for President following his exit from Fox News.
"Yes. Announcing Friday in New Hampshire," Carlson replied.
Schwartz said the "earth-shaking scoop was short-lived" as Carlson revealed that he was just having a laugh.
"Totally kidding," Carlson wrote. "Sorry. I can never control myself. I'm fundamentally a dick. My apologies."
