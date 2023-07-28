Tucker Carlson Says ‘Being Racist is Not a Crime’ in New Biography

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson rejected accusations of being racist and said in a new biography called Tucker, by Chadwick Moore, that “being racist is not a crime, according to excerpts obtained by the Guardian.

In a New York Times investigation published last year, the paper said that Carlson “constructed what may be the most racist show in the history of cable news — and also, by some measures, the most successful.”

Carlson has been accused of pushing biased and racist narratives when he worked as a Fox News host, at a time during which he often brought in guests on his show who pushed conspiracy theories. In one instance, he touted the “great replacement theory,” claiming that immigrants made the United States “poorer and dirtier,” the Guardian noted.

The former Fox News host, per the Guardian, said in his biography, which will be published next week in the U.S., that the conservative news network told the New York Times that “they pulled me off because I was racist.”

“But I’m not racist, actually. I’m not insecure about that. If I was racist, I’d just say so. But I’m not, he added, according to the Guardian. “Being racist is not a crime — maybe a moral crime, but not a statutory crime — so if I was racist, I would just say so.”

His comments in the biography were in reference to a Times' article that reported that he allegedly wrote a text message about Trump supporters who fought a protester, according to The Guardian, him allegedly saying “it’s not how white men fight.”

“What I said is that’s not how white men fight, which as far as I’m concerned is true. I am a white man. I’m the son of a white man. I’m the grandson of a white man. So, if anyone’s qualified to speak on the subject, it would be me,” Carlson said in his biography, per the Guardian.

The conservative media personality continued: “And that’s not how white men fight, is what I was raised to believe. In the culture I grew up in, you’re not allowed to fight that way. I believe that, and I’m not embarrassed of that at all. But that was somehow translated to, I’m evil or I’m a racist or something.”

Fox Corporation previously requested a probe into whether or not Dominion Voting Systems, which filed a lawsuit against the network, leaked the alleged racist messages that were part of a confidential court filing related to the lawsuit, Reuters reported.

The Dominion lawsuit alleged that Fox News hosts and guests touted claims made by former President Donald Trump about election fraud during the 2020 presidential election, despite knowing that those allegations are false.

Carlson parted ways with Fox News Corporation after having significant ratings on the network as the host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, which first aired in 2016.

He was let go by the company in April for reasons that weren’t officially disclosed, but he claimed in his biography that he was fired per one of the conditions in the $787.5 million settlement with Dominion.

“They agreed to take me off the air, my show off the air, as a condition of the Dominion settlement,” Carlson told his biographer, per the Guardian. “They had to settle this; Rupert [Murdoch, the 92-year-old Fox News owner] couldn’t testify. I think that deal was made minutes before the trial started. I mean, I know it was.”

The Messenger reached out to Fox Corporation's media office for comment.