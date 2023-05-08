The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Tucker Carlson ‘Preparing for War’ Against Fox News: Report

    The network is reportedly willing to pay its former host $20 million a year to keep him sidelined until January 2025.

    Zachary Leeman
    Tucker Carlson has been strategizing a way out of his Fox News contract since his April departure and is looking to put together his own media company or join an existing one, according to a report.

    Under the contract, Carlson stays out of the media and Fox continues to pay him $20 million a year until January 2025, Axios reported.

    But sources close to Carlson, the outlet reported, say the former host is “preparing for war” to get out of the agreement. Since leaving Fox, Carlson has reportedly been offered massive deals by Rumble, Newsmax and more.

    He could also be looking to start his own direct subscription service.

    Carlson recently met with Twitter head Elon Musk, too, though the two did not get specific about what a future partnership could look like, according to the report.

    A Carlson source speaking to Axios warned the former host “knows where a lot of the bodies are buried, and is ready to start drawing a map” if he needs to in order to get out of his contract.

    A lawyer for Carlson, Bryan Freedman, did not specify Carlson’s future plans, but did warn that no one would be able to keep Carlson silent, the article read.

    “The idea that anyone is going to silence Tucker and prevent him from speaking to his audience is beyond preposterous,” the lawyer said. 

    Carlson released a Twitter video days after his Fox departure promising his fans to “see” them soon.

    Carlson’s Fox slot has seen a considerable dip in ratings in his absence. The former host brought in more three million viewers per episode in his final week.

