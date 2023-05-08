Tucker Carlson ‘Preparing for War’ Against Fox News: Report

Tucker Carlson has been strategizing a way out of his Fox News contract since his April departure and is looking to put together his own media company or join an existing one, according to a report.
Under the contract, Carlson stays out of the media and Fox continues to pay him $20 million a year until January 2025, Axios reported.
But sources close to Carlson, the outlet reported, say the former host is “preparing for war” to get out of the agreement. Since leaving Fox, Carlson has reportedly been offered massive deals by Rumble, Newsmax and more.
He could also be looking to start his own direct subscription service.
- New PAC Kicks Off with Ad to Draft Tucker Carlson for President
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’
- Fox News Viewership Plummets Following Tucker Carlson’s Departure
- Tucker Carlson to Reporter: ‘I’m Fundamentally a Dick’
- Pete Buttigieg Says Tucker Carlson Has ‘Fears About Masculinity’
Carlson recently met with Twitter head Elon Musk, too, though the two did not get specific about what a future partnership could look like, according to the report.
A Carlson source speaking to Axios warned the former host “knows where a lot of the bodies are buried, and is ready to start drawing a map” if he needs to in order to get out of his contract.
A lawyer for Carlson, Bryan Freedman, did not specify Carlson’s future plans, but did warn that no one would be able to keep Carlson silent, the article read.
“The idea that anyone is going to silence Tucker and prevent him from speaking to his audience is beyond preposterous,” the lawyer said.
Carlson released a Twitter video days after his Fox departure promising his fans to “see” them soon.
Carlson’s Fox slot has seen a considerable dip in ratings in his absence. The former host brought in more three million viewers per episode in his final week.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews