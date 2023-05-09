Tucker Carlson Launching New Show on Twitter

Tucker Carlson announced on Tuesday that he’s bringing back a version of his Fox News show exclusively to Twitter.

"There aren't many platforms left that allow free speech," he says in the clip. "The last big one remaining in the world is Twitter."

The popular right-wing host who was abruptly cut from the network last month is leaving at least $25 million on the table by breaking his non-compete clause with Fox, according to Puck News. Carlson's contract with Fox ran through 2024.

The announcement follows reports that Carlson has told associates that he wants to get back on the air as soon as possible, even if it meant forgoing his payout.