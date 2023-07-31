Tuberculosis Cases Reported at Alabama Poultry Plants

The Alabama Department of Public Health is requesting people get screened for tuberculosis (TB) after confirmed cases of the illness were found among poultry plant workers.
Between June 2022 and now, seven confirmed or suspected cases of TB have been identified in people who have worked, or who currently work, in the plants, according to an ADPH press release. The state's officials are asking for all industry employees who worked during that timespan in Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence or Lauderdale counties to get screened.
TB is an airborne illness affecting the lungs, passed from someone with active bacterial TB germs with varying degrees of symptoms. Some who contract the bacteria may not become sick, and host inactive germs which are not contagious, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
People with weakened immune systems are more susceptible to contracting TB, according to Mayo Clinic. While antibiotics can be used to treat the disease, some progressed forms of the bacteria will no longer respond to treatment.
The ADPH announced it is implementing precautionary testing, investigation and control measures, encouraging anyone of any age to get tested — the department is offering $20 gift cards as an incentive.
"Persons who have been in close contact with suspect cases will be rapidly assessed and appropriate preventive measures will be taken," the ADPH added.
The state saw a similar outbreak of TB among poultry workers in 2007, when 212 workers tested positive, according to the ADPH. In this case, the employees had latent infections and were given chest X-rays to rule out active disease.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Passenger with Extreme Peanut Allergy Forced to Buy Every Last Peanut on Flight to Avoid Life-Threatening ReactionNews
- Boston Woman Charged for Hitting Random Person With Car, Then Getting Out to Attack HimNews
- Wife of Air Force Worker Accused of Trying to Kill Husband by Putting Bleach in CoffeeNews
- Alexi Lalas Says USWNT Is ‘Unlikeable to a Portion of America’ and Risks IrrelevanceNews
- Snake Falls Out of Sky Onto Woman’s Head – Then Both Are Attacked by HawkNews
- Elon Musk Says ‘CEO’ Is a Fake Title Two Months After He Hired a CEO for TwitterTech
- Ukraine Arrests Woman in Plan to Kill Zelenskyy With Russian AirstrikeNews
- Dad Charged With Helping Suspect in July 4 Parade Shooting Obtain Gun License to Ask for Case to Be TossedNews
- 4-Year-Old Girl Was Run Over by a Dog on a Golf Cart, Officials SayNews
- Maryland Hiker’s Death Investigated as Homicide After Boyfriend Reported Her MissingNews
- Severe Storms Loom Over 120 Million in US Monday as LaGuardia Grounds Planes in NYCNews
- Ex-Minneapolis Officer Convicted in George Floyd Death Could Face Additional Prison TimeNews