Tuberculosis Cases Reported at Alabama Poultry Plants

The Alabama Department of Public Health is requesting people get screened for tuberculosis (TB) after confirmed cases of the illness were found among poultry plant workers.

Between June 2022 and now, seven confirmed or suspected cases of TB have been identified in people who have worked, or who currently work, in the plants, according to an ADPH press release. The state's officials are asking for all industry employees who worked during that timespan in Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence or Lauderdale counties to get screened.

TB is an airborne illness affecting the lungs, passed from someone with active bacterial TB germs with varying degrees of symptoms. Some who contract the bacteria may not become sick, and host inactive germs which are not contagious, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People with weakened immune systems are more susceptible to contracting TB, according to Mayo Clinic. While antibiotics can be used to treat the disease, some progressed forms of the bacteria will no longer respond to treatment.

The ADPH announced it is implementing precautionary testing, investigation and control measures, encouraging anyone of any age to get tested — the department is offering $20 gift cards as an incentive.

"Persons who have been in close contact with suspect cases will be rapidly assessed and appropriate preventive measures will be taken," the ADPH added.

The state saw a similar outbreak of TB among poultry workers in 2007, when 212 workers tested positive, according to the ADPH. In this case, the employees had latent infections and were given chest X-rays to rule out active disease.