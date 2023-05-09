The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    TSA Agent Seen Dragging Dog at Detroit Metro Airport

    There are calls for the agent to be fired after the footage went viral on Sunday night.

    Published |Updated
    Dan Gooding
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Alex Wong/Getty Images

    A TSA agent has been pulled from handling duty after a video surfaced online showing a dog being dragged along at Detroit Metro Airport.

    The video showing a handler yanking the dog's leash went viral on social media on Sunday night. the TSA addressed this video in a statement in May 7, but It is unclear when exactly this incident took place.

    Jamie Thompson, a Michigan House Representative, shared the video on Twitter in response to the TSA's statement about the incident, in which they label the handler's actions 'unacceptable'.

    Rep Thompson said:

    Read More

    "These dogs spend much of their lives keeping travelers and fellow airport staff safe, so this video was very troubling. Since this involved a TSA agent, Detroit Metro has referred this matter to TSA and they are investigating.

    "In response to news reports, TSA has said the employee in the video has been removed from handling duties pending the completion of the investigation.

    "I will continue to monitor this situation. People and families across our region frequent Detroit Metro every day, and it’s important to make sure proper protocols are being followed."

    The Wayne County Airport Authority said it was aware of the incident and referred to the TSA's statement also.

    The TSA gave a similar statement to The Messenger:

    "Video showing a TSA explosive detection canine handler aggressively pulling a dog working in a Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) terminal was shared with local leadership Sunday morning.

    "The behavior displayed by this handler is unacceptable and not within the high standards we hold our officers to.

    "TSA officials at DTW have removed the employee from handling duties pending completion of an investigation, and directed that the canine be taken immediately to a veterinarian for a wellness exam, where she was evaluated and found to be in good health."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.