TSA Agent Seen Dragging Dog at Detroit Metro Airport

A TSA agent has been pulled from handling duty after a video surfaced online showing a dog being dragged along at Detroit Metro Airport.

The video showing a handler yanking the dog's leash went viral on social media on Sunday night. the TSA addressed this video in a statement in May 7, but It is unclear when exactly this incident took place.



Jamie Thompson, a Michigan House Representative, shared the video on Twitter in response to the TSA's statement about the incident, in which they label the handler's actions 'unacceptable'.

Rep Thompson said:

"These dogs spend much of their lives keeping travelers and fellow airport staff safe, so this video was very troubling. Since this involved a TSA agent, Detroit Metro has referred this matter to TSA and they are investigating.

"In response to news reports, TSA has said the employee in the video has been removed from handling duties pending the completion of the investigation.

"I will continue to monitor this situation. People and families across our region frequent Detroit Metro every day, and it’s important to make sure proper protocols are being followed."

The Wayne County Airport Authority said it was aware of the incident and referred to the TSA's statement also.

The TSA gave a similar statement to The Messenger:

"Video showing a TSA explosive detection canine handler aggressively pulling a dog working in a Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) terminal was shared with local leadership Sunday morning.

"The behavior displayed by this handler is unacceptable and not within the high standards we hold our officers to.

"TSA officials at DTW have removed the employee from handling duties pending completion of an investigation, and directed that the canine be taken immediately to a veterinarian for a wellness exam, where she was evaluated and found to be in good health."

