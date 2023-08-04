Trump’s Attorneys Dismiss Their Own Pending Motion to Disqualify DA, Block Indictment in Georgia
The court filing comes a few days after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney rejected Trump's legal team request to dismiss District Attorney Fani Willis
Former President Donald Trump's attorneys have voluntarily dismissed a petition they filed to a Fulton County, Georgia court moving to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis from his case and block any forthcoming indictments.
The court filing comes a few days after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney rejected Trump's legal team request to toss evidence in the criminal investigation against their client and dismiss Willis from prosecuting the case.
"Having reviewed the pleadings, the Court now finds that neither Trump nor Latham enjoys standing to mount a challenge – at this pre-indictment phase of the proceedings – to the continued investigation into and potential prosecution of possible criminal interference in the 2020 general election in Georgia," Judge McBurney wrote in a nine-page order.
Trump's legal team wrote that there no longer see a reason to pursue to motion because any subsequent decisions on the matter would be "duplicative in nature."
McBurney defended Willis in his ruling earlier this week, shooting down any claims by Trump's legal team that the district attorney has a political agenda.
"The drumbeat from the District Attorney has been neither partisan (in the political sense) nor personal, in marked and refreshing contrast to the stream of personal invective flowing from one of the movants," McBurney wrote. "Put differently, the District Attorney’s Office has been doing a fairly routine – and legally unobjectionable – job of public relations in a case that is anything but routine."
If a grand jury decides to indict Trump it would be the former president's fourth indictment.
