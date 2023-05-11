The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Trump Won’t Say if he Wants Ukraine to Win War Against Russia

    Kaitlan Collins asked him at least twice.

    Published |Updated
    Sophie Tatum
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.

    Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday wouldn't say whether he wanted Ukraine to win its ongoing conflict with Russia.

    "I don't think in terms of winners and losers," he said when asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins whether he wants Ukraine to win the war with Russia. When Collins pressed him on the question, Trump said, "I want everyone to stop dying, Russians and Ukrainians."

    "He made a tremendous mistake," Trump said of Russian President Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine.

    Read More
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.