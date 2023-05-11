Trump Won’t Say if he Wants Ukraine to Win War Against Russia

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday wouldn't say whether he wanted Ukraine to win its ongoing conflict with Russia.
"I don't think in terms of winners and losers," he said when asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins whether he wants Ukraine to win the war with Russia. When Collins pressed him on the question, Trump said, "I want everyone to stop dying, Russians and Ukrainians."
"He made a tremendous mistake," Trump said of Russian President Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine.
