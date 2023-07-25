Trump to Return Priceless Israeli Antiquities That Have Been ‘Stranded’ at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump is expected to return a set of ancient coins and ceramic oil lamps to Israel. This follows reports last week that Israeli officials were attempting to retrieve these items.
According to The New York Times, the items were never removed from the White House and were appropriately accounted for. They were gifted to Trump at a Hanukkah celebration in 2021 at Mar-a-Lago, his residence and private club in Palm Beach, Florida, where the artifacts have remained.
Wealthy donor to Israel and the Republican Party, Saul Fox, presented the items to Trump. Fox referred to the items as an expression of Israel’s gratitude towards Mr. Trump.
Fox initially planned to give Trump the gifts in 2019 and received clearance from Israel Hasson, the head of the Israeli Antiquities Authority at the time. However, the State Department insisted on inspecting the items, delaying the gift exchange, which was further postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before Fox finally presented the gifts two years later, he noted in an email that Hasson indicated the new head of the Antiquities Authority, Eli Eskosido, had “whole-heartedly approved” the gifts of the lamps to Mr. Trump for “permanent exhibition.”
Trump exhibited the lamps in a display case accompanied by a brass plaque bearing the logo of the Israel Antiquities Authority.
However, an Israeli newspaper, Haaretz, reported that the artifacts were "stranded" at the estate, with “senior Israeli figures unsuccessfully trying to have them returned to Israel.”
In response, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung released a statement stating that "the artifacts had been “on loan for permanent exhibition” at the request of the Israel Antiquities Authority “to honor and celebrate American-Jewish heritage.”
Cheung added, “As the items were displayed as originally intended, the office will be expediting their return to the organization’s representative.”
The Antiquities Authority issued a statement asserting that it had “no claims against Mr. Donald Trump,” and confirmed that Israeli and American officials are “working together to return the objects to their proper home.”
