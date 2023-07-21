Trump Supporters Say Racism Against White People Is a Bigger Problem Than Racism Against Black People: Poll - The Messenger
Trump Supporters Say Racism Against White People Is a Bigger Problem Than Racism Against Black People: Poll

A mere 19% of Trump supporters called racism against Black Americans a 'big problem'

Ben Kesslen
A majority of Trump supporters believe racism is a problem, according to a new poll, especially the anti-white variety.

new Yahoo News/YouGov poll conducted this month surveyed 1,638 adults in the U.S. and found that 73% of people who voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election think racism against white Americans is a problem.

But just 62% of that same group think racism against Black Americans is an issue.

A mere 19% of Trump supporters called racism against Black Americans a “big problem,” while 37% said racism against White Americans is a “big problem.”

Supporters of former President Donald Trump
Supporters of former President Donald Trump at a campaign event on July 1, 2023.Sean Rayford/Getty Images

A slight majority of white Americans of any political affiliation polled by Yahoo and YouGov, 51%, said that racism against white people is a problem.

Seventy-two percent of white Americans surveyed called racism against Black Americans a problem.

The same poll also asked respondents what they thought of providing reparations to Black Americans to redress the ills of slavery.

84% of Republicans said they opposed the idea, while 62% of Independents opposed it.

But Democrats favored it at 49%.

