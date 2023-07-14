Trump Supporter Faces Felony Charges for Allegedly Voting Twice in Two Elections in Two Different States

An Ohio man who made several donations to Donald Trump's campaign could face jail time for allegedly voting in two states in the last two general elections.
James Saunders, 56, was charged with two felony counts of voter fraud in Cuyahoga County and opted for a bench trial where he told a judge the double votes were a mistake.
Saunders' defense lawyer asked a Cuyahoga County judge to "come to a just result here that acknowledges that, yes, mistakes do happen, accidents do happen," reported Cleveland.com.
Saunders' lawyer said he did not mean to commit a crime when he cast ballots in both Cuyahoga County and Broward County, Florida, counties where he owns property and has been registered to vote since before 2009, the outlet reported.
- Trump Allies in Michigan, Including the State GOP’s 2022 Attorney General Nominee, Charged for Tampering With Voting Machines in 2020
- Tomi Lahren Argues Against Trump 2024: ‘GOP Nomination and the General Election Might as Well Be on Two Different Planets’
- Donald Trump Can’t Vote for Himself in Florida if He’s Convicted Before the 2024 Election
- Two Notable Dems to Face-Off in New York Primary Race
- Trump Tries Same Legal Strategy in Classified Docs and 2020 Election Cases
Witnesses testified that during the 2020 election, Saunders voted early in person at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Oct. 21, 2020, and then once again in Broward County on Nov. 3, 2020.
Saunders followed the same pattern before the 2022 general election, where he voted by mail in Florida on Nov. 2, 2022, and then voted in person in Ohio on Nov. 8, 2022, according to witnesses.
"The fact that you do that in consecutive general elections I think takes 'accident' to the land of imaginary doubt, and not reasonable doubt," Andrew Rogalski, an assistant county prosecutor, argued, according to the news outlet.
Saunders was the only person to be prosecuted among several individuals who were flagged to Attorney General Dave Yost’s office for voter fraud prosecution.
Federal Elections Commission filings showed that Saunders had made monthly donations to then-President Donald Trump’s re-election campaigns and various other conservative political groups prior to the elections, the outlet reported.
"We don’t know who he voted for, and we shouldn’t know who he voted for," Rogalski said. "The act of casting a ballot, even if you leave it blank, is what’s counted as a vote in Broward County and Cuyahoga County."
Saunders' verdict will come down during an August 8 hearing.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews