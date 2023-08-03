Trump Super PAC Used ‘Skiplagged’ Travel Hack to Save on Airfare

Former President Donald Trump's political action committee used a controversial, but perfectly legal, travel hack to save money on airfare, according to a midyear disclosure document.
The Save America PAC paid a $10 transaction fee to the site "Skiplagged," which finds layover flights that are cheaper than direct ones, allowing travelers to get off at the first stop without completing the second leg of their journey. The tabulation was first discovered by the travel blog View from the Wing.
Although the practice isn't illegal, it goes against many airlines' policies. And if travelers are caught using the technique, they can face bans or other penalties.
The campaign brought in about $53 million since the beginning of the year but has already spent about $25 million on legal fees as Trump and his associates battle lawsuits around the country.
Save America earned $15 million so far in 2023 but spent around double that, according to Business Insider.
It's unclear whether the campaign actually used the skiplagged technique and which flights the tickets were purchased for. Trump often uses his own $100 million Boeing 757, dubbed "Trump Force One," which received updates and refurbishments ahead of the former president's first arraignment in April.
Earlier this summer, a North Carolina teenager was banned from flying with American Airlines for three years because he bought tickets from Florida to New York City but actually intended to get off at a layover stop in Charlotte.
In July, Skiplagged COO Daniel Gellert defended the site as a pro-consumer platform that helps people find fairer prices in an era of sky-high airline fares.
