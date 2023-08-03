Trump Super PAC Used ‘Skiplagged’ Travel Hack to Save on Airfare - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Trump Super PAC Used ‘Skiplagged’ Travel Hack to Save on Airfare

Although the practice isn't illegal, it goes against many airlines' policies

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Donald Trump steps off of his private jet as he arrives for a campaign rally at Atlantic Aviation near Albuquerque International Airport October 30, 2016 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's political action committee used a controversial, but perfectly legal, travel hack to save money on airfare, according to a midyear disclosure document.

The Save America PAC paid a $10 transaction fee to the site "Skiplagged," which finds layover flights that are cheaper than direct ones, allowing travelers to get off at the first stop without completing the second leg of their journey. The tabulation was first discovered by the travel blog View from the Wing.

Although the practice isn't illegal, it goes against many airlines' policies. And if travelers are caught using the technique, they can face bans or other penalties.

Courtesy View from the Wing

The campaign brought in about $53 million since the beginning of the year but has already spent about $25 million on legal fees as Trump and his associates battle lawsuits around the country.

Save America earned $15 million so far in 2023 but spent around double that, according to Business Insider.

It's unclear whether the campaign actually used the skiplagged technique and which flights the tickets were purchased for. Trump often uses his own $100 million Boeing 757, dubbed "Trump Force One," which received updates and refurbishments ahead of the former president's first arraignment in April.

Earlier this summer, a North Carolina teenager was banned from flying with American Airlines for three years because he bought tickets from Florida to New York City but actually intended to get off at a layover stop in Charlotte.

In July, Skiplagged COO Daniel Gellert defended the site as a pro-consumer platform that helps people find fairer prices in an era of sky-high airline fares.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.