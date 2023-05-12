Trump Shares Fake Video of Anderson Cooper Saying He Ripped CNN ‘A New A******’

Donald Trump shared a fake clip of CNN anchor Anderson Cooper telling his audience that the former president ripped "us a new ass****" after he appeared at a town hall with prospective Republican voters on Wednesday night.

The doctored video was first posted on his son's Twitter account. It's unclear who created the video.

"I'm told this is real," Trump Jr. said. "It seems real and it's surprisingly honest and accurate for CNN."

In a context box below the tweet, Twitter users pointed out that the video "was clearly posted as satire, but...is quite convincing if you are not familiar with fakes."

Progressives swiftly criticized CNN for giving Trump a primetime platform and for exclusively inviting right-leaning voters to be in attendance.

In an authentic clip, Cooper addressed the criticism on his Thursday night program, admitting that it was difficult for interviewer Kaitlan Collins to fact check Trump in real-time.

"You have every right to be outraged today and angry and never watch this network agin," Cooper said on his Thursday evening show. "But do you think staying in your silo and only listening to people you agree with is going to make that person go away?"

CNN chairman Chris Licht defended the town hall and praised Collins' "masterful performance" in an internal editorial call, the New York Times reported.