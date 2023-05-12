The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Trump Shares Fake Video of Anderson Cooper Saying He Ripped CNN ‘A New A******’

    Donald Trump Jr. first posted the clip, adding "I'm told this is real." (It is not).

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Truth Social

    Donald Trump shared a fake clip of CNN anchor Anderson Cooper telling his audience that the former president ripped "us a new ass****" after he appeared at a town hall with prospective Republican voters on Wednesday night.

    The doctored video was first posted on his son's Twitter account. It's unclear who created the video.

    "I'm told this is real," Trump Jr. said. "It seems real and it's surprisingly honest and accurate for CNN."

    Read More

    In a context box below the tweet, Twitter users pointed out that the video "was clearly posted as satire, but...is quite convincing if you are not familiar with fakes."

    Progressives swiftly criticized CNN for giving Trump a primetime platform and for exclusively inviting right-leaning voters to be in attendance.

    In an authentic clip, Cooper addressed the criticism on his Thursday night program, admitting that it was difficult for interviewer Kaitlan Collins to fact check Trump in real-time.

    "You have every right to be outraged today and angry and never watch this network agin," Cooper said on his Thursday evening show. "But do you think staying in your silo and only listening to people you agree with is going to make that person go away?"

    CNN chairman Chris Licht defended the town hall and praised Collins' "masterful performance" in an internal editorial call, the New York Times reported.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.