Trump Ordered to Attend Video Conference With Criminal Case Judge to Go Over Evidence Rules

Donald Trump must attend a May 23 court hearing via video conference to ensure he understands the risks of being held in contempt of court in his criminal trial, a judge said Thursday.

Trump is facing 34 charges in Manhattan Criminal Court related to hush money payments made by his former lawyer Michael Cohen in the run-up to the 2016 election. He pleaded not guilty to all the felony counts.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan scheduled the hearing to run through the many restrictions he set that forbid Trump from using case evidence to attack witnesses.

Merchan issued a protective order in the case after prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office said Trump is known for “harassing, embarrassing," and making "threatening statements” to the people he is battling in court.

The order bars Trump and his legal team from sharing discovery evidence from the case with third parties or posting it on social media. Should he violate the order, he could be held in contempt of court, which could result in jail.

“I’m bending over backwards and straining to make sure that he is given every opportunity possible to advance his candidacy and to be able to speak in furtherance of his candidacy,” Merchan said of Trump, noting the unique situation of an ex-President being on trial. “The last thing I want to do is infringe on his or anybody else’s First Amendment rights.”

While Trump’s lawyer will be in court for attendance, Merchan is allowing the hearing to be conducted via video to prevent chaos at the court and lessen the security needs.

“We’ll set up the camera for Mr. Trump to appear wherever he is at that time and we’ll do it here in the courtroom virtually,” the judge said.

With The Associated Press