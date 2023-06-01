Trump mocking dredges up years-old confusion over how to pronounce DeSantis’ name

Donald Trump continues to bring up how Ron DeSantis pronounces his name in his latest attack on one of his opponents for the GOP presidential nomination, but how the Florida governor says his name has come up before.

Trump posted on his Truth Social account Wednesday evening about the pronunciation, saying: "Have you heard that “Rob” DeSanctimonious wants to change his name, again. He is demanding that people call him DeeeSantis, rather than DaSantis."

There does not appear to be any "demand" from DeSantis on how to pronounce his name, but the confusion over the pronunciation of his last name goes back to his 2018 run for governor. The Tampa Bay Times did a story about how his name should be pronounced. The campaign told the paper at the time that it should be Dee-Santis."

Google has “Duh san tuts” as its pronunciation of his name.

In March, a Twitter user posted a compilation of DeSantis saying his name and it appears that he switched from "Dee-Santis" to "Deh-Santis" at times.

Trump reposted it at the time without comment. He has previously mocked DeSantis' height and weight.

DeSantis is spending Thursday campaigning in New Hampshire after spending two days in Iowa. Trump will be in Iowa.