Trump Mar-a-Lago Maintenance Worker Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Docs Case

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Donald Trump co-defendant in the South Florida federal case pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges he participated in an alleged conspiracy implicating the former president.

Carlos De Oliveira, a Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker, has been accused of conspiring to delete surveillance footage that captured the transfer of boxes containing classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

The 56-year-old appeared with his lawyer before U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard in a five-minute hearing at the Alto Lee Adams, Sr. Courthouse in Fort Pierce, Fla.

De Oliveira, in a blue tie with black jacket, stared forward, sitting erect and did not speak. He remained briefly afterward to confer with his attorney, West Palm Beach criminal defense lawyer Donnie Murrell.

Two previous efforts to arraign De Oliveira failed because he did not have Florida counsel. Murrell, who appeared last week but had not completed required paperwork, waived reading of the indictment and entered De Oliveira’s plea of not guilty.

South Florida defense attorney Donnie Murrell (center), gets in a car after his client, Carlos De Oliveira, pleaded not guilty on Aug. 15, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla., during an arraignment in federal court. Joel Engelhardt/The Messenger

Murrell often represents murder suspects, including a man charged in the 1999 slaying of a teen-age worker at a local Chick-fil-A and one of two men charged in the 2006 slaying of a family of four along Florida’s Turnpike.

After assuring that prosecutor Michael Thakur understood the government must produce exculpatory evidence to the defense, Maynard asked Murrell if there was anything else before declaring the brief hearing over.

De Olivera was added as a defendant in the criminal case on July 27, when Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment that also added additional charges against Trump and valet Walt Nauta based on allegations they conspired to obstruct efforts to investigate the underlying offenses.

Trump and Nauta both entered pleas of not guilty to the original batch of charges filed in June, which center on allegations that Trump willfully retained sensitive national security records at Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House. Trump and Nauta both pleaded not guilty to the additional charges in the superseding indictment last week.

According to the July 27 indictment, De Oliveira, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., is accused of playing a role in Trump’s alleged effort to delete surveillance footage that captured the transfer of boxes containing classified documents.

The indictment states that in June 2022, De Olivera went to a Mar-a-Lago IT office and requested that an IT employee, identified as “Trump Employee 4,” step away to an audio closet near a ballroom to talk.

“De Oliveira told Trump Employee 4 that ‘the boss’ wanted the server deleted,” the indictment states. “Trump Employee 4 responded that he would not know how to do that, and that he did not believe that he would have the rights to do that.”

Carlos De Oliveira leaving federal court in Fort Pierce, Fla., after entering his not guilty plea in the Jack Smith-Trump documents case. Joel Engelhardt/The Messenger

De Olivera, described in court records as a property manager at Mar-a-Lago, is also accused of helping Nauta move approximately 30 boxes from Trump’s residence to a storage room in June 2022.

De Oliveira is charged with four federal felony counts: conspiracy to obstruct justice; altering, destroying, mutilating or concealing an object; corruptly altering, destroying, mutilating or concealing a document, record or other object; and false statements or misrepresentations.

The three obstruction charges carry maximum federal sentences of 20 years, while the false statements charge carries a maximum prison term of 5 years in prison if convicted.

Trump has been charged with dozens of counts of willfully retaining national defense information, an offense under 18 U.S.C. 793(e), known as the Espionage Act. The former president also stands accused of conspiring to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, false statements and other charges.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, has set a trial date for May 2024.

Engelhardt reported from Fort Pierce; Samuelsohn reported from Washington, D.C.