Shortly after a Manhattan federal court jury found he sexually abused E. Jean Carroll on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account to fume over evidence jurors were not able to consider -- including the name of the advice columnist's cat, Vagina T. Fireball.

“The partisan Judge & Jury on the just concluded Witch Hunt Trial should be absolutely ashamed of themselves for allowing such a travesty of Justice to take place,” Trump wrote, attacking the presiding Judge Lewis Kaplan, per The Daily Beast.

Trump was also apparently frustrated the jury did not review a dress worn by Carroll the day he allegedly abused her in the dressing room of a luxury Manhattan department store in 1996.

“The ‘Dress,’ which played such a big roll early on as a threatening bluff, but which ended up being totally exculpatory, was not allowed into the trial as evidence," Trump wrote. “Nor was her cat’s name, ‘Vagina,’ the racist name she called her Black husband, ‘Ape,’ getting caught in a lie on the political operative paying for this Hoax, & much more!”

According to Yahoo News, early in the trial last month, Kaplan denied a request from Joe Tacopina, Trump's attorney, to question Carroll over an argument she had with her ex-husband John Johnson.

As she wrote in a 2019 book, Carroll called Johnson, who is Black, "an ape."

Kaplan shot down Tacopina's request because the "unfair prejudicial effect" of the remark "outrageously outweighs any probative value," he said.

On Tuesday, the jury of six men and three women awarded Carroll a total of $5 million in damages after it found Trump sexually abused Carroll and then defamed her in a statement years after the assault.

The panel, however, cleared Trump of a rape allegation filed in the civil lawsuit in 2019.