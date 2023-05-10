The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Trump Lawyer Interrupted by Heckler While Discussing E. Jean Carroll Rape Verdict

    Joe Tacopina was called a “neanderthal” while talking to the press.

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, was answering questions from the press outside of the federal courthouse in Manhattan when a heckler began to yell insults at him.

    Trump was found liable of sexual abuse and defamation against columnist E. Jean Carroll but cleared of rape after the jury deliberated the civil case for three hours. Tacopina was discussing the case with reporters after the verdict was announced.

    Tacopina was speaking about how quickly the jury deliberated when a man in the background started to hurl insults at him.

    The heckler can be heard repeatedly yelling “You’re a f—--- Neanderthal” and “F— you, Tacopina” and “Your boss is a coward.”

    Read More

    Tacopina said E. Jean Carroll’s case was “a bit inconsistent” before he stopped taking questions and addressed the heckler.

    “Ok, I’m going to go now,” Tacopina said in the video. “I have a fan that wants to talk to me over there, so I’m going to go address them.”

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.