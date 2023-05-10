Trump Lawyer Interrupted by Heckler While Discussing E. Jean Carroll Rape Verdict

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, was answering questions from the press outside of the federal courthouse in Manhattan when a heckler began to yell insults at him.

Trump was found liable of sexual abuse and defamation against columnist E. Jean Carroll but cleared of rape after the jury deliberated the civil case for three hours. Tacopina was discussing the case with reporters after the verdict was announced.

Tacopina was speaking about how quickly the jury deliberated when a man in the background started to hurl insults at him.

The heckler can be heard repeatedly yelling “You’re a f—--- Neanderthal” and “F— you, Tacopina” and “Your boss is a coward.”

Tacopina said E. Jean Carroll’s case was “a bit inconsistent” before he stopped taking questions and addressed the heckler.

“Ok, I’m going to go now,” Tacopina said in the video. “I have a fan that wants to talk to me over there, so I’m going to go address them.”