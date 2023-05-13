The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Trump Iowa Rally Canceled Due to Tornado Warnings

    Trump was slated to speak at the rally at 7 p.m, with other guest speakers taking the stage starting 3 hours earlier.

    William Veale
    Robert Perry/Getty Image

    Donald Trump was scheduled to attend his 2024 campaign rally in Iowa tonight, but has since announced that his event is now cancelled.

    'Unfortunately, due to the Tornado Warnings in Des Moines, we are forced to cancel today’s outdoor Rally at the Lauridsen Amphitheater. Stay tuned, we will reschedule soon. Be safe out there!', Trump said on his TruthSocial platform.

    He previously said he was 'ready to go' at the Palm Beach airport but was on hold.

    Trump was slated to speak at this rally at 7 p.m, with other guest speakers taking the stage starting 3 hours earlier.

