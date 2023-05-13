Trump Iowa Rally Canceled Due to Tornado Warnings

Donald Trump was scheduled to attend his 2024 campaign rally in Iowa tonight, but has since announced that his event is now cancelled.



'Unfortunately, due to the Tornado Warnings in Des Moines, we are forced to cancel today’s outdoor Rally at the Lauridsen Amphitheater. Stay tuned, we will reschedule soon. Be safe out there!', Trump said on his TruthSocial platform.



He previously said he was 'ready to go' at the Palm Beach airport but was on hold.



Trump was slated to speak at this rally at 7 p.m, with other guest speakers taking the stage starting 3 hours earlier.



