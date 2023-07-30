Trump Hints He May Debate After All
'I think I probably maybe won the presidency because of the debates,' Trump tells audience in Erie, Pennsylvania
In a teasing speech Saturday, former President Donald Trump hinted that there's still a chance he could participate in a debate with the Republican presidential primary candidates.
At least he's not entirely ruling it out.
The first debate is just weeks away, and Trump has generally been nothing but dismissive of the entire faceoff process.
First he made his case in an appearance in Erie, Pennsylvania, why he shouldn't debate.
- Trump Calls to ‘Let Them Debate’ so He Can Scout for VP
- Fox Tries to Woo Trump to Attend Debate After Indictment: Report
- DeSantis Says He Will Attend First GOP Debate —Trump or No Trump
- DeSantis Hits Trump on Skipping Debate: ‘He Needs To Step Up’
- Christie Says He Will ‘Shame’ Trump Into Showing Up for First Debate
"If I don't go to the debate, they say" the ratings are going to be "very bad," he told the audience.
Then he complained he would also be "hit by a hostile network" arranging the debates — as well as get hit by "all these guys" running against him.
"But you know you want to have a smart president, and I think if you see me up there — even if I do go up there ... I like the debates. I think I probably maybe won the presidency because of the debates," he mused.
"We'll see what happens," Trump added. " "I haven't made a commitment one way or another."
