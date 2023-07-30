Trump Hints He May Debate After All - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Trump Hints He May Debate After All

'I think I probably maybe won the presidency because of the debates,' Trump tells audience in Erie, Pennsylvania

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

In a teasing speech Saturday, former President Donald Trump hinted that there's still a chance he could participate in a debate with the Republican presidential primary candidates.

At least he's not entirely ruling it out.

The first debate is just weeks away, and Trump has generally been nothing but dismissive of the entire faceoff process.

First he made his case in an appearance in Erie, Pennsylvania, why he shouldn't debate.

Read More

"If I don't go to the debate, they say" the ratings are going to be "very bad," he told the audience.

Then he complained he would also be "hit by a hostile network" arranging the debates — as well as get hit by "all these guys" running against him.

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests at the Iowa GOP Lincoln Dinner on July 28, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)Scott Olson/Getty Images

"But you know you want to have a smart president, and I think if you see me up there — even if I do go up there ... I like the debates. I think I probably maybe won the presidency because of the debates," he mused.

"We'll see what happens," Trump added. " "I haven't made a commitment one way or another."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.