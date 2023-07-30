Trump Hints He May Debate After All

In a teasing speech Saturday, former President Donald Trump hinted that there's still a chance he could participate in a debate with the Republican presidential primary candidates.

At least he's not entirely ruling it out.

The first debate is just weeks away, and Trump has generally been nothing but dismissive of the entire faceoff process.

First he made his case in an appearance in Erie, Pennsylvania, why he shouldn't debate.

"If I don't go to the debate, they say" the ratings are going to be "very bad," he told the audience.

Then he complained he would also be "hit by a hostile network" arranging the debates — as well as get hit by "all these guys" running against him.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests at the Iowa GOP Lincoln Dinner on July 28, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Scott Olson/Getty Images

"But you know you want to have a smart president, and I think if you see me up there — even if I do go up there ... I like the debates. I think I probably maybe won the presidency because of the debates," he mused.

"We'll see what happens," Trump added. " "I haven't made a commitment one way or another."