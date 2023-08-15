‘The One Trump Was Afraid Of’: Experts See Danger for Former President and Associates in Georgia Indictment

Our expert panel scored the Georgia indictment of Donald Trump, Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani and 16 others an 8.2 out of 10.

What happened?

Former President Donald Trump was charged on Aug. 14 in a 98-page, 13-count indictment for his role in trying to overturn the Georgia results of the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden. Eighteen other associates were also charged in the sweeping conspiracy case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, personal lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman and Sidney Powell, and former top Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

The context:

Willis launched her criminal investigation into the Trump campaign’s attempts to overturn the 2020 results in February 2021. At the center of her probe was the leaked phone call Trump made to Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, asking him to “find” votes during the recount to reverse Joe Biden’s victory.

The latest set of charges against Trump represents the fourth time in 2023 he's been hit with a criminal indictment: The others include two different sets of federal charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith in Washington, D.C., and South Florida, and a case from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg tied to hush-money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Those cases are all separate from the new one in Georgia, though there will be plenty of interplay as the judges overseeing the upcoming trials from different jurisdictions navigate overlapping schedules and potentially both defendants and witnesses.

Notably, the Georgia case stands out among the four because it has the most serious state-based charges that can’t be dismissed through a presidential pardon.

The Messenger; Trump: Brandon Bell; Willis: Joe Raedle/ Getty Images

What are the experts saying?

You might have thought The Racketeers are just an exciting garage-rock band from the north of the UK, but no, they're a former president and 18 co-defendants in the newest indictment in Georgia. Carah Lynn Ong Whaley, co-host, Politics is Everything podcast

This is always the one Trump was afraid of. Swing state. Criminal indictment. Jim Messina, former Obama White House deputy chief of staff and 2012 campaign manager

There is no pain-free exit from this state litigation for Trump. Apparently, he was absent the day they taught federalism in civics. Barbara Perry, director of presidential studies, University of Virginia's Miller Center

If we weren’t so desensitized to Trump’s norm-breaking, the nation would be grappling with a reckoning unlike anything since Watergate. Veronica Vargas Stidvent, former George W. Bush White House official and executive director of the Center for Women in Law at the University of Texas-Austin

Finally a prosecution that might get people to flip to bigger and bigger fish. Who flips first is not only a question of who but of how soon. The sooner the bigger the impact of this indictment. Joe Trippi, longtime Democratic strategist, Howard Dean 2004 presidential campaign manager

This indictment hits home that Donald will never win a general election in Georgia unless Hell freezes over. Sam Nunberg, former Trump 2016 campaign staffer

Politically it will likely have the same effect as the past 3 and he will (harden) or grow his support. The big difference in this one are the legal consequences - mandatory minimum sentences that neither a president nor governor can commute. Sean Spicer, former Trump White House press secretary

What’s next?

All the co-defendants were given until Aug. 25 to surrender for arrest in Atlanta. Willis said on Aug. 14 she hoped to get the case to trial by mid-February, 2024, though that schedule is seen as wildly ambitious given the complexity of her case and the other competing criminal trials involving Trump.

To compare:

Our three previous highest readings to date for The Messenger Scale are:

Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol: 9.8

Trump’s Federal Indictment in Miami: 8.6

Trump indicted on federal charges tied to 2020 election: 8.4

Our three lowest readings to date for The Messenger Scale are:

A CNN report on a flood at the Mar-a-Lago pool raising prosecutors suspicions : 3.9

Comer releases Biden family probe update without showing link to president: 3.8

Trump's lawyers request a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland: 3.6

Peruse all of the Messenger Scale's ratings here.

The panel:

The following individuals have all agreed to receive and share responses to this question: On a scale of 1-10, how much do you think this event matters?

Respondents for this survey are in bold.

The esteemed ranks of 'news seismologists' include: Allan Lichtman, Allison Gill, Andrea Bitely, Andrew McCarthy, Andrew Weissmann, Anthony Coley, Arun Chaudhary, Barbara Perry, Becky Bond, Brendan Buck, Carah Ong Whaley, Carol Browner, Carolyn Maloney, Charlie Cook, Chris Frates, Chris Shays, Christina Bellantoni, Christy Setzer, Dan Schnur, David S. Bernstein, David Cay Johnston, David Litt, David McIntosh, David Pepper, David Tamasi, David Weinstein, Edwin Chen, Eileen Claussen, Emily Pierce, Eric Wilson, Fred Upton, Gilda Daniels, Gordon Sondland, Gwenda Blair, Isaac Saul, Javed Ali, Jay Hakes, Jed Shugerman, Jeffrey Engel, Jeff Roe, Jeff Smith, Jenna Lowenstein, Jennifer Mercieca, Jesse Ferguson, Jim Messina, Joe Trippi, John Q. Barrett, John Dean, John Fleming, Julie Myers Wood, Kalee Kreider, Keith Appell, Ken Spain, Laura Smith, Lilliana Mason, Mark Zaid, Mary Bono, Matthew Rhodes-Purdy, Michael Czin, Michael Podhorzer, Michael Toner, Michael Vachon, Mindy Finn, Noah Bookbinder, Patricia Taft, Patrick Cotter, Patti Solis Doyle, Paul Rosenzweig, Philip Allen Lacovara, P.J. Crowley, Randall Samborn, Reed Galen, Richard Tofel, Rick Boucher, Rick Wilson, Robert Luskin, Rodell Mollineau, Sam Martin, Sam Nunberg, Sarah Longwell, Sean Spicer, Shannon O’Brien, Stephen Moore, Steven Groves, Susan Del Percio, Susan Liebell, Ty Cobb, Veronica Vargas Stidvent and William Jeffress.