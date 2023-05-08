

Donald Trump followed his own “modus operandi” when he allegedly sexually assaulted women, including advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, in the years before he was elected president, an attorney for the writer said in her closing argument at his civil rape trial Monday.

Attorney Robbie Kaplan told jurors – who will decide if Trump will be held liable in the case – that in a number of instances, Trump approached women in semi-public places then “lunged” at them and made unwanted sexual advances.



“Donald Trump has an MO,” Kaplan told jurors in Manhattan federal court. “If the woman later speaks up, he lies about it. He demeans her. He insults her,” Kaplan said.

Trump followed that modus operandi when he allegedly raped Carroll inside a dressing room in Bergdorf Goodman in the spring of 1996, Kaplan went on.

In her lawsuit, Carroll alleges Trump pinned her to the wall of the dressing room with his shoulder and sexually assaulted her after the pair ran into one another at the luxury department store.

In her closing argument, Kaplan pointed to the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump bragged about grabbing women – and the ability to do it without consequence because of his celebrity status.

“He’s telling you in his very own words how he treats women. It’s his modus operandi,” Kaplan told jurors.

Trump, who is running for president for the third time, has vehemently denied the allegations since they were first published in a 2019 New York Magazine article.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina repeatedly told jurors that Carroll's story was "made up" and called the suit suit an “affront to justice” and a “scam of a lawsuit," in his closing argument.

Carroll “abused this system by bringing a false claim for amongst other things money,” Tacopina told jurors.

The attorney also attacked the notion that Trump followed a modus operandi, calling allegations from other women who did not file suit against him a “distraction.”

“When he gets falsely accused of doing something, he denies it,” Tacopina said. “And he lashes out.”

“That doesn’t make Ms. Carroll’s unbelievable story believable,” he added.

Trump did not testify at the trial, which began on April 25th. Carroll, who sued for sexual battery and defamation, is seeking monetary damages.

The jury will begin deliberating the case Tuesday.