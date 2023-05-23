The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Trump Continues to Attack E. Jean Carroll as She Seeks to Expand Defamation Suit Against Him

    The former President once again denied knowing the author in a post on Truth Social.

    Dan Gooding
    Donald Trump is continuing to attack the author E. Jean Carroll and insisting he does not know her—even as she seeks to expand another defamation suit against him

    The former President posted on his Truth Social page Tuesday morning saying: "I never met her or touched her... I wouldn’t want to know or touch her, I never abused her or raped her."

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort &amp; Convention Center on March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. Trump took questions from reporters over a range of topics including on the progress of his campaign and his opinions on the war in Ukraine. Conservatives gathered at the four-day annual conference to discuss the agenda of the Republican Party.
    Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    Carroll's lawyers proposed amending her lawsuit on Monday, saying that Trump had doubled down on "his prior defamatory statements" when he appeared on a CNN town hall May 10.

    Trump insists that his only connection with Carroll has been to deny her "fake, made up story, that she wrote in a book."

    Earlier in May a Manhattan federal court jury found him liable for sexually abusing the author in a department store in 1996. Jurors cleared Trump of rape allegations in the case.

    The jury awarded Carroll a total of $5 million in damages. In the second lawsuit, she is seeking a further $10 million in damages.

    In the CNN town hall, Trump mocked Carroll as a "wack job" and repeated his assertion that her claims about the 1996 assault were made up.

    In his Truth Social post Tuesday, Trump said the case is "part of the Democrats playbook" to tarnish his name, comparing it to other allegations against him including ties to Russia.

