Trump Continues to Attack E. Jean Carroll as She Seeks to Expand Defamation Suit Against Him

Donald Trump is continuing to attack the author E. Jean Carroll and insisting he does not know her—even as she seeks to expand another defamation suit against him

The former President posted on his Truth Social page Tuesday morning saying: "I never met her or touched her... I wouldn’t want to know or touch her, I never abused her or raped her."

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Carroll's lawyers proposed amending her lawsuit on Monday, saying that Trump had doubled down on "his prior defamatory statements" when he appeared on a CNN town hall May 10.

Trump insists that his only connection with Carroll has been to deny her "fake, made up story, that she wrote in a book."

Earlier in May a Manhattan federal court jury found him liable for sexually abusing the author in a department store in 1996. Jurors cleared Trump of rape allegations in the case.

The jury awarded Carroll a total of $5 million in damages. In the second lawsuit, she is seeking a further $10 million in damages.

In the CNN town hall, Trump mocked Carroll as a "wack job" and repeated his assertion that her claims about the 1996 assault were made up.

In his Truth Social post Tuesday, Trump said the case is "part of the Democrats playbook" to tarnish his name, comparing it to other allegations against him including ties to Russia.