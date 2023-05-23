Trump Continues to Attack E. Jean Carroll as She Seeks to Expand Defamation Suit Against Him
The former President once again denied knowing the author in a post on Truth Social.
Donald Trump is continuing to attack the author E. Jean Carroll and insisting he does not know her—even as she seeks to expand another defamation suit against him
The former President posted on his Truth Social page Tuesday morning saying: "I never met her or touched her... I wouldn’t want to know or touch her, I never abused her or raped her."
Carroll's lawyers proposed amending her lawsuit on Monday, saying that Trump had doubled down on "his prior defamatory statements" when he appeared on a CNN town hall May 10.
- E. Jean Carroll ‘Overwhelmed with Joy’ for Women After Trump Verdict
- Trump Mad Name of E. Jean Carroll’s Cat Was Not Given to Jury
- Trump Calls Sexual Abuse Verdict a Disgrace, Claims Not to Know E. Jean Carroll
- Donald Trump Files to Appeal $5 Million E. Jean Carroll Sex Abuse Judgement
- Donald Trump Liable in E. Jean Carroll Lawsuit, Cleared of Rape
Trump insists that his only connection with Carroll has been to deny her "fake, made up story, that she wrote in a book."
Earlier in May a Manhattan federal court jury found him liable for sexually abusing the author in a department store in 1996. Jurors cleared Trump of rape allegations in the case.
The jury awarded Carroll a total of $5 million in damages. In the second lawsuit, she is seeking a further $10 million in damages.
In the CNN town hall, Trump mocked Carroll as a "wack job" and repeated his assertion that her claims about the 1996 assault were made up.
In his Truth Social post Tuesday, Trump said the case is "part of the Democrats playbook" to tarnish his name, comparing it to other allegations against him including ties to Russia.
